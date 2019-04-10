Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
Lowell, MA
Joseph D. Meehan

Joseph D. Meehan Obituary
Joseph D. Meehan of Lowell

In Boston, April 4, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital, Joseph D. Meehan, 78, of Lowell, husband of Nancy M. (Mellen) Meehan. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 3 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Greater Lowell YMCA, 35 YMCA Drive, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
