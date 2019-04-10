|
Joseph D. Meehan of Lowell
In Boston, April 4, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital, Joseph D. Meehan, 78, of Lowell, husband of Nancy M. (Mellen) Meehan. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 3 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Greater Lowell YMCA, 35 YMCA Drive, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019