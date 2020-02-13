|
Attorney Joseph D. Regan, 78 of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Joseph was born in Lowell on November 26, 1941 and was a son of the late Joseph T. Regan and the late Rita E. (Keenan) Regan. He was raised in Lowell, where he attended the area schools. He served his country with the United States Army in the late 1960's before his honorable discharge. While in the Army, he served in the biophysics division working on laser weaponry.
Mr. Regan received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry/biology at Tufts University before earning his Juris Doctor from Indiana University. He was admitted to practice in all state courts in Massachusetts and Indiana. Throughout his lengthy career as an attorney he argued before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, The New Hampshire Supreme Court, and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He was also a past lecturer at Suffolk Law School. He was employed at Donahue & Donahue for many years before opening Regan and Spencer with Attorney Kelly Spencer.
Mr. Regan was a member of the Greater Lowell Bar Association and the American Association for Justice. He was also a member and fellow of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
Mr. Regan was an accomplished tennis player. For many years he was a ranked New England player. He played on the Tufts University Tennis team and was a member of the U.S. Army National Tennis Team.
He is survived by Gail Carney of Nashua, with whom he has shared the past 41 years; his siblings, M. Paula Regan of Lowell, Tom Regan and his wife, Cee Cee, Kevin Regan and his wife, Kate, of Lowell, and Brian Regan Esq. and his wife, Debra, of Thornton, NH. He is also survived by his brother in law, Bob Dwyer of Tewksbury; his nieces and nephews, Meg Regan and her husband, Jay Belmore of Boston, Kevin Regan and his wife, Kerry of Lowell, Amy Dwyer of Tewksbury, Kerry McNeal and her husband, Ryan of Chelmsford and Melissa Bardon of Uxbridge; the Carney family; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" Dwyer.
