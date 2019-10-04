Home

Joseph Dickson McCahon

Joseph Dickson McCahon Obituary
Joseph Dickson McCahon
of Chelmsford

Joseph Dickson McCahon, 92 of Chelmsford passed away on June 19, 2019 at Lahey Hospital Medical Center. Born in Cambridge, MA on January 26, 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph H. McCahon and Elizabeth (Dickson) McCahon. Joseph was a maintenance machinist for Raytheon Corporation for over 40 years.

Surviving him are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dennis (Carol) of Chelmsford, Jonathan (Erica) of Norwood and Douglas of New Hampshire. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Casey (Christopher) Molinari, Kelly McCahon, Alison McCahon and her partner Scott Lyle, Aidan McCahon and Ayla McCahon and a sister-in-law, Katherine McArdle of Watertown.

He was predeceased by his wife Margaret J. (Dailey), his son Joseph Jr, and his daughters Deborah Pender and Patricia Guenard.

Services will be private. Burial will be at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
