CHELMSFORD - Joseph E. Duarte, 90, formally of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband of Francelina (Bettencourt) Duarte with whom he shared the last 66 years.



He was born in Santa Cruz, Graciosa, Portugal on March 7, 1928 and was a son of the late Manuel E. Duarte and the late Germina (De Santo) Duarte. He was raised in Graciosa, where he worked as a farmer in the vineyards. He also joined the Portuguese Army.



In 1960, he relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell. He made his home on Charles Street, then Chapel Street, before buying a home on Wamesit Street. In 2016, he moved out of Lowell and settled in Chelmsford, where he lived the rest of his life.



In his younger days, he worked for Lowell Shoe Shop, before becoming a machine operator for Wakefield Industries and Symphonics. He retired from Pellon in the late 1980's.



Joseph was a deeply religious and a devoted communicant of St. Anthony Church in Lowell and a member of the Portuguese American Civic League, 'the Red's Club'. Joseph was an avid soccer fan and was a devoted Benfica supporter and he enjoyed playing dominos. Although he has many passions throughout his life, spending time with his family, especially gathering for a family meal, brought him the most happiness.



In addition to his wife, Francelina of Chelmsford, he is survived by his daughter, Mary A. Urbowicz and her husband, Robert of Chelmsford; his granddaughter, Stacie L. Sirois and her husband, Scott of Chelmsford; and his great grandson, Holden Sirois of Chelmsford, additionally, he is survived by Amy Urbowicz, who was like a granddaughter to him. He is also survived by three brothers, Gabriel Duarte and his wife, Barbara, of Lowell, Orlando Duarte and his wife, Mary of Dracut, and John Espinola and his wife, Barbara of Tennessee, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Joseph was predeceased by two brothers, the late Eurico Duarte, the late Tony Duarte and his wife, Mary.



DUARTE - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON THURSDAY, MARCH 7. ON FRIDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY.