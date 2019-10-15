Lowell Sun Obituaries
Joseph Emery Nolet of Tyngsboro, 60, lost his five year battle with Alzheimers on Sunday October 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the High Pointe Hospice House.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Nolet (Ahern) with whom he just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on October 3rd. He was born in Lowell, MA on June 14, 1959 and was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Nolet. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1978. Joe was the proud owner of Nolet Brothers Landscaping of Tyngsboro, MA for over 30 years. He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and Nascar Racing.

More than anything, Joe loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was relaxing at his lake house in New Hampshire or on a beach in Aruba, he was always the life of the party.

Besides his wife, he leaves his daughter Meagan and her husband, Ryan Dolan as well as his two cherished grandchildren, Shea and Emma. He is also survived by his son Nicholas Nolet and was excited to be welcoming a new grand-daughter in January.

In addition he leaves 4 brothers; Edward and his wife Judy Nolet, Robert "Bubz" and his wife Milllie Nolet, Rick and his wife Diane Nolet, Jim and his wife Berny Nolet; and his late brother, David Nolet who passed away earlier this year. He also leaves behind his 3 sisters; Sheila and her husband Ed Lisavich, Sharon and her husband Bob Campbell, Paula and her husband Steve Ellis. Joe always thought of the Ahern family as his own and had a loving relationship with each of them that began over 45 years ago when he first met Cheryl. In addition, he leaves his sister-in-law, Jean Fielding and spouse Patti White; 3 brothers-in-law, Dan and his wife Sarah Ahern,

Brian and his wife Christine Ahern, Todd and his wife Heather Ahern; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Philip Ahern and had a special love for his late mother-in-law Janet "Jammy", who passed away in 2011. Joe will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. He had a truly unique way of connecting with anyone he met and had the most generous heart. He worked hard to provide such a wonderful life for his family and lived every day without regret.

Joseph E. Nolet of Tyngsboro, 60, died Oct. 13, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. from 3-7PM Funeral Thurs. 10AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD with a Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the 309 Waverly Oaks Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
