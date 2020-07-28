April 6, 1934 – July 14, 2020

Joseph E. Ray, age 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida (formerly of Dracut, MA) was called Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Lorraine L. (Roussell) Ray with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on January 5, 2020.

Born in Akron, Ohio on April 6, 1934, he was the son of the late William Ray and Maude (Pendelton) Ray.

He served in the United States Army for 4 years and was stationed at Fort Devens in Massachusetts as well as Alaska. Following his discharge from the Army, he married and settled in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Joseph worked for Raytheon in Andover, Mass. for over 30 years until he retired in 1993. He spent his retirement years enjoying time with his family, traveling, working on home re-modeling projects, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In 2007 Boynton Beach Florida became their permanent residence and Joe enjoyed involvement in many community functions that included support for the Wounded War Veterans and Soup Kitchens of Boynton Beach.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine. His children and their spouses, Laura Jean (Ray) & Peter Sutton,Mary Jo (Ray) & Joseph Allan, Joseph Jr. & Lynn Ray. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Debra Susan Ray in 1980.

He was also affectionately known as "Poppy Jo" by his 8 grandchildren, Kristin (Hamilton) and her husband Joshua Rocha, Joshua Hamilton and his wife Darylee, Jessica, Christopher, & Michael Allan, Jonathan, Amelia & Cameron Ray. He was preceded in death by his grandson Christopher J. Hamilton in 1983. He is also survived by 5 great- grandchildren.

His surviving siblings are Mary Eleanor Segal of Valdosta, GA, William Ray of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and Martha Yensen of Akron, OH.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the current restrictions, there will be no services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Corner of U.S. 1 & N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435- 561-732-8151

