1/1
Joseph Edward Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 6, 1934 – July 14, 2020
Joseph E. Ray, age 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida (formerly of Dracut, MA) was called Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Lorraine L. (Roussell) Ray with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on January 5, 2020.
Born in Akron, Ohio on April 6, 1934, he was the son of the late William Ray and Maude (Pendelton) Ray.
He served in the United States Army for 4 years and was stationed at Fort Devens in Massachusetts as well as Alaska. Following his discharge from the Army, he married and settled in Dracut, Massachusetts.
Joseph worked for Raytheon in Andover, Mass. for over 30 years until he retired in 1993. He spent his retirement years enjoying time with his family, traveling, working on home re-modeling projects, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In 2007 Boynton Beach Florida became their permanent residence and Joe enjoyed involvement in many community functions that included support for the Wounded War Veterans and Soup Kitchens of Boynton Beach.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine. His children and their spouses, Laura Jean (Ray) & Peter Sutton,Mary Jo (Ray) & Joseph Allan, Joseph Jr. & Lynn Ray. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Debra Susan Ray in 1980.
He was also affectionately known as "Poppy Jo" by his 8 grandchildren, Kristin (Hamilton) and her husband Joshua Rocha, Joshua Hamilton and his wife Darylee, Jessica, Christopher, & Michael Allan, Jonathan, Amelia & Cameron Ray. He was preceded in death by his grandson Christopher J. Hamilton in 1983. He is also survived by 5 great- grandchildren.
His surviving siblings are Mary Eleanor Segal of Valdosta, GA, William Ray of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and Martha Yensen of Akron, OH.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the current restrictions, there will be no services.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Corner of U.S. 1 & N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435- 561-732-8151

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved