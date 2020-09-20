Joseph F. Cardoza, age 82, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Boston. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Willey) Cardoza. His Funeral Mass and burial were held privately for his immediate family. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For his complete obituary or online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
