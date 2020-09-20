1/1
Joseph F. Cardoza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Cardoza, age 82, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Boston. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Willey) Cardoza. His Funeral Mass and burial were held privately for his immediate family. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For his complete obituary or online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Joseph F. Cardoza

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Rest In Peace ! You will always be remembered as the man who made me smile as a child and loved unconditionally! God Bless your family ! Fly high beautiful soul !
Nichole Landry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved