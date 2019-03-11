Joseph F. DeLucia, Jr.

Retired Tewksbury Police Detective



TEWKSBURY - Joseph F. DeLucia, Jr., age 73, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at Lowell General Hospital-Saints Campus on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.



He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Sandra L. (Murphy) DeLucia.



Born in Boston on March 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph F. DeLucia, Sr. and the late Pauline L. (London) DeLucia.



Joe was raised in Wilmington. He attended Wilmington schools, and graduated from Wilmington High School.



He continued his education at Northern-Essex Community College, where he received his Associates Degree.



Joe was a member of the Tewksbury Police force for 32 years, and was past President of the Patrolman's Union. The brotherhood connection he had with is fellow police officers continued on well after his retirement. Every other Wednesday, Joe would meet up with other retired Tewksbury police officers to share a cup of coffee and discuss recent events.



Since retiring, he enjoyed wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, FL, where he actively played horseshoes, enjoyed the company of others in the "Liars Club", and socialized in the warm sun.



Joe always loved being in the company of his children and grandchildren. His family never had to worry about their car having enough gasoline, an outdated inspection sticker, or checking the oil level in their cars. Joe was their own personal vehicle monitoring system and concierge service.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Lori Saucier and her husband Roland of Pepperell, Tracy Politis and her husband Christopher of Waltham, and Joseph R. DeLucia and his wife Carolyn of Tewksbury; ten grandchildren, R.J. Saucier, Stephen J. Seplow, III, Heather N., Rhiannon A., and Joseph R. DeLucia, Shane M. and Cody J. Mercuri, Ryan C., Alex G., and Amanda S. Politis; two great-grandchildren, Rylan D. and Owen R. Saucier; two brothers, Robert J. DeLucia and his wife Donna of Amherst, NH and Donald DeLucia of Fulton, MO.



Joe was the brother of the late Dennis and David DeLucia.



DeLUCIA - Joseph F., Jr. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 13, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.