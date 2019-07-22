|
|
Retired City of Lowell Veteran's Agent
DRACUT
Joseph H. Dussault, born in Lowell on January 4, 1934, the son of the late Barney and Elizabeth (Weinand) Dussault, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joseph is survived by his wife Constance J. (Guilmette) Dussault with whom he recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Joseph attended St. Joseph's School for Boys in Lowell and received his GED while serving in the U.S. Military. On his 17th birthday, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for over 20 years in Japan, Korea, Panama, France and Vietnam. He served in Korea as a combat medic to an infantry platoon and also served two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1966 – 1967 and 1969 – 1970. Joseph's decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Cross of Gallantry Vietnam, Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army of Occupation Medal (with Japan clasp), National Defense Service Medal (with 1 bronze service star), Korean Service Medal (with 2 bronze service stars), Vietnam Service Medal (with 1 silver service star), United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Marksman Badge (with Rifle Bar), and a Combat Medical Badge 2nd Award.
When Joseph was stationed in France he initiated a silver mittens boxing program for children of military members, as there were no athletic programs for children at that time. After retiring from the U.S. Army on June 1, 1971, Joseph was employed for 20 years as a postman for the Billerica post office while continuing to make significant contributions to his local community. Joseph served as Commander of Retired Armed Forces, on the Board of Directors for the Lowell Senior Center, Post Commander VFW Post 662, where he served on the Board of Directors, including holding the position of President, Commander of the Lowell Veteran's Council, and St. Louis Monument Committee. He was honored as Veteran of the Year by the Lowell Veteran's Council, and Veteran of the Year by the St. Louis Veteran's. Joseph always enjoyed serving veterans and their families no matter what their needs maybe. When given the opportunity he proudly served as Veterans Service Officer for the City of Lowell from 1992 through 2007. To Joseph, other than loving and supporting his own family, veterans and their families were always his top priority.
Joseph is survived by his daughters Bonnie Jo Hudzik of Lowell, and Joyce C. Dussault and Margaret Carson, both of Ocala, FL. Joseph was blessed with 5 grandchildren including his granddaughters Lori A. (Hudzik) and her husband Dr. Jay Lang, Jennifer (Hudzik) and her husband Carlos Castellano, all of Lowell, Courtney Hudzik of Carthage, NC, and grandsons Mark Killgren of Las Vegas, NV and Joseph Killgren of Nashua, NH. Additionally, Joseph had 10 great-grandchildren including Connor, Timothy, and Aidan Lang, Alexis, Breannah, and Carlos Castellano, Lindsey Hudzik, Nathaniel Foresti, Jadyn Killgren, and Kaitlynn and her husband Michael Rogers. Joseph was also blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Jace Frost-Hudzik and Aubree Richardson.
Joseph was the eighth of fourteen children and is survived by his brother Paul Dussault and his wife Donna, and sisters Getrude Jardine and Louise Morin. He was the brother-in-law to Judy and Ronald Dempski, Nancy and Frank Bargardo, Debra and Ray Marion, Sandra Bergeron, Gary and Terry Guilmette, and the late Ronald and Joseph G. Guilmette. Joseph was pre-deceased by his son-in-law Robert J. Hudzik, great-grandson Jimmy Hudzik, and mother-in-law Ruth Guilmette. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
DUSSAULT
Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Kindly meet at Church. At the family's request, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Joseph's name may be made to: The Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to the VFW, Walker Roger's Post 662, 190 Plain St., Lowell, MA 01852.
For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 22, 2019