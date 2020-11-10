Retired Captain of the Billerica Fire Department
Billerica
Joseph Howe Turner Jr., age 94, of Billerica, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2020. Born in Waltham, MA on November 10, 1925 to the late Joseph and Eva (Stewart) Turner. Joe was the husband of Marie (LeBlanc) Turner. After marriage, they moved to Billerica where they raised their family. Joe and Marie would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on November 25th.
Mr. Turner served in the US Navy on the USS Stribling during World War II, was stationed in France during D-Day and was a member of the Underwater Demolition Team. When he came home, he played semi-professional football in Waltham. Joe was a captain of the Billerica Fire Department and introduced the Fire Prevention Program to Billerica schools. He was a member of the Community Congregational Church in Billerica, the Tin Can Sailors and the Billerica Lodge of Elks. He was a coach for the Billerica Little League and Billerica Football. Joe loved all sports and especially enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, as well as attending many skating and dance recitals. Some of Joe's enjoyments were fishing, hunting, spending time at The Camp in Freedom, NH, gardening and visiting casinos. Most of all, Joe loved being surrounded by his family and friends, telling a good story or an off-color joke.
Besides his wife Marie, Joe is survived by his children, Robbi Ploegmakers, of Largo, FL; Bud Turner and his wife Ginny; Ginny MacAulay and her husband Dave; and Tim Turner, all of Billerica. He also left behind his grandchildren, Bill, Joey and his wife Angeline, Melissa, Tim, Jake, Morgan and her husband Michael, and Dawn; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, several nieces and nephews and his close friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his brother Bob and his sisters Eleanor, Caroline and Edna.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current State and CDC guidelines face coverings and social distancing protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the American Heart Association
in Joe's name: www.heart.org
. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com