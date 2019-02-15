Joseph Henry Leduc

of Rindge, NH, formerly of Lowell, MA; 91



Joseph Henry Leduc, 91, of Rindge, NH, died peacefully at his home on February 10, 2019.



"Joe" was born on April 30, 1927 in Lowell, MA, son of the late Joseph E. and Gracia (Gauthier) Leduc. He was raised and educated in Lowell and served honorably in the US Navy as a Radio Operator during World War II.



Joe always provided for his family by working tirelessly for a variety of mills and craftsmen. He started out at JP Stevens, Bethlehem Steel, and the Boston and Maine Railroad, performing textile work, welding, and carpentry before serving his country. After the war, Joe worked for several area carpenters before deciding to become self-employed. He owned Leduc Aluminum Products for more than a decade before going to work for Sweetheart Plastics in Wilmington, MA. After moving to NH in 1986, he worked for ML McDonald and CR Bard.



After his "retirement", Joe and his wife, Lucie, became caretakers of Gilmore Court in Jaffrey, where they lived for more than 20 years. He also helped as an associate for the Cournoyer Funeral Home until just a few years ago.



Joe enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, and playing the harmonica. He was a charter member of the Dracut, MA Knights of Columbus Council 4225, and belonged to Our Lady of Monadnock Knights of Columbus Council 8544 in Jaffrey. He was an active member of St. Patrick Parish in Jaffrey.



Joe is survived by his devoted and loving wife of more than 69 years, Lucie (Lessard) Leduc; his three daughters, Pauline Porell of Lewiston, ME, Cathy Brooks of Tucson, AZ, and Annette Gagne of Rindge. He was beloved and respected by his three sons-in-law, Stephen Porell, Jim Brooks, and Ray Gagne. He had 9 grandchildren: Mary Ann (John) Dyson of Lowell, Sandra (Ray) Gordon of Penacook, NH, Christy (Chris Smith) Matte of Tewksbury, MA, Joshua Maker of Lewiston, Danica (Robert) Holley of Silver Springs, MD, Jamil (Rosaura) Brooks of Tucson, Eric (Mary Goldthwaite) Gagne of Peterborough, NH, Courtney (Brock) Lambert of Jaffrey, and Paul (Candice) Gagne of Rindge. He was Papa Joe / Pepere to 13 great grandchildren: Maggie and Kate Dyson, Hannah, Claire, and Tim Gordon, Ethan and Becca Matte, Asiel and Zaire Brooks, Natalie and Mia Lambert, Zadie Gagne, and Arlo Gagne.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph G. (Duke) Leduc, his sisters, Jeanne Carignan, Florence Halle, and Cecile Marchand. He is also survived by his sister, Lucy Devlin of Pelham, NH, many sisters and brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.



Calling hours and a memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH. 03452.



To share photographs, memories or condolences with Joe's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary