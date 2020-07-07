Joseph Gillis, age 57, of Wilmington, formerly of Saugus, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Joe was the beloved husband of Andrea (Nardone) Gillis, devoted father of Carlyn Rose Gillis, Delaney Jane Gillis-Foley & her husband Trevor and Jackson Kennedy Gillis all of Wilmington. Cherished son of Toni (Coviello) and the late Jon Gillis of Saugus, dear brother of Leah Gillis and Jonna Moses & her fiance Don Tapley all of Peabody. Nephew of Benny Coviello of Saugus. Joe was also very special to his in-laws Terri & Brian Day, Norma Nardone, Diane McDonough, as well as many others. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews including; Jon, Dan and Bonnie Griffin of Peabody MA, Ryan, Samantha, Brady and Adam Day of Hampstead, NH, his three loving dogs Harry, Hank, and Reno, and many, many friends.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Joe's Life on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Visiting Hours will take place in the Funeral Home on Friday, July 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Joe's wish is for all to come brightly dressed or your favorite Vandy Boys or Brewers fan wear with your favorite uplifting story or memory of him; let's celebrate a Life Well Lived!
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
