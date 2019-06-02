|
a life-long resident of Wilmington Wilmington Parrella, Joseph J. Jr., "Joe", age 66, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband of Sharon Kelley-Parrella (Mahoney), devoted father of Linda Ducharme & her husband Bob of Wilmington, Joseph Parrella & his wife Jess of Westford, Matthew Parrella & his wife Jess of Sandown, NH, Robert Baronowski of Derry, NH and Lyndsey & Michael Rice of Sterling. Loving "Pa" of Rob, Michael, Kylie, Joseph, Jake, Avery and Tyler. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Sophie Parrella, dear brother of Cindie McCue and Sandy Cosman both of Wilmington. Joe is also survived by his nieces, nephews and friends. Parrella Jr. Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Saturday, June 8th for Visiting Hours from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Mission, KS 66202. Www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019