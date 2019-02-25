|
|
Joseph Kelly D'Amore
of Acton
Joseph Kelly D'Amore, 59, of Acton, MA, son of M. Sarah (McFadden) and Robert E. D'Amore succumbed Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019 at the LifeCare of Acton facility following a ten-year battle with cancer and collateral complications. Joe is survived by his parents, his step mother Christine, his daughter Renee D'Amore of Wellesley and granddaughter Genevieve D'Amore, sisters Catherine D'Amore and Donna D'Amore of Allentown, PA., along with many cousins.
D'AMORE - Visiting hours are Saturday, March 2nd, from 1:00-4:00 PM, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte 111) Acton. A service will follow at 4:00 PM, at the funeral home. Flowers are greatly appreciated, or those who wish may make memorial donations in Joe's name to or organization. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit Joe's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019