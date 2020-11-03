Joseph Louis Carrubba III, 77, a long-time resident of Pepperell, MA died peacefully on October 27, 2020, at Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings.
Joe was born to the late Joseph and "Jean" Carrubba and grew up in Waterbury, CT. He moved to Pepperell, MA in 1972 where he lived for 48 years raising his family and touching the lives of many. His door was always open, even to the several pets acquired by the family over the years. He was always incredibly supportive and loyal to not only his family and friends, but to his colleagues and community as well. Joe was a very social man who enjoyed connecting with others. Given his ability to talk to anyone, it is no wonder he spent over 30 years as a Sales Manager with Litton Industries - Winchester Electronics.
Family meant the world to Joe. He cherished loved ones getting together to enjoy a good family meal. He spent many family vacations making memories at Cape Cod along with his life-long best friend, Jim Tessier and family, of Connecticut, and Jim Hay and family, formerly of Pepperell. Later in life, he liked making his rounds in town visiting friends at McNabb's General Store, the Auto Clinic, Charlotte's Cozy Kitchen, and C&S Pizza. For years, Joe enjoyed and took pride in his garden. He generously offered his abundance of fresh vegetables to neighbors and anyone who would stop by. He was a car enthusiast, especially for his favorite, the 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass. Joe was avidly interested in politics and was staunch in his positions. After retirement, Joe enjoyed traveling on cruises, daytrips to the casinos and playing poker.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jane Carrubba; his son Jason Carrubba and wife Mary of Atkinson, NH, his son Jared Carrubba and wife Emily of Shirley, MA, and daughter Jill Wandtke and husband Jay of Boynton Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Jack, Mason, Jaiden, James, Colton and Eden; sisters, Jennifer Trombley and husband David of Punta Gorda, FL and Joyce Suvoski and late husband David of Waterbury, CT.
CARRUBBA – Joseph Louis III. October 27, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, November 6th from 4 – 7 PM. Facial coverings and social distancing will apply. A private graveside service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joseph Carrubba's memory to the American Diabetes Association
or American Heart Association
. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
for online memorial. View the online memorial for Joseph L. Carrubba III