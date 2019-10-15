|
|
Chelmsford
Joseph L. Salvia Jr., 85, died Saturday, October 12, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Christine (Scarvalas) Salvia with whom he recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. Joe and Chris were longtime residents of Chelmsford, MA. The son of the late Joseph and Rosa Marie (Marchand) Salvia, Joe hailed from Newton, MA, as did many stories of growing up with his three sisters over the family grocery and of early morning rounds of golf with his Dad at Riverside Golf Course. Joe was a high school athlete, playing baseball, hockey and golf, three sports he continued to play and follow over the course of his life. During the Korean War, Joe played baseball for the Army while stationed in Yokohama, Japan, he played hockey at Northeastern University, and he never stopped playing golf with his high school buddies Victor, Donald and Eddie. He worked for more than 30 years in the defense industry. Among Joe's greatest sources of love were his wife Christine and the life they built together in Chelmsford, where they raised their daughter Pepa. Joe and Chris spent weekends driving the backroads and byways of New England, often accompanied by Pepa and Gram—the "Fab Four." They loved their summers at the Cape, as well as York, Maine, getaways. Joe was "Uncle Joe" to many. Family looked forward to his Thanksgiving feasts, for which he started planning in the summer and which included two turkeys and one ham, as there needed to be leftovers for all. At these wonderful gatherings—as in everyday—Joe's storytelling gifts flourished, alongside his abiding wit, kindness and strength. In addition to his wife and daughter, Joe leaves three sons, Joseph, James and Paul Salvia, and five grandchildren. He will be missed by his beloved brother- and sister-in-law William and Elaine Franks of Tyngsboro, and their children, niece and nephew Jay and Melissa Franks. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Frank Terranova of Reading, MA, and his children Kristine (Terranova) Prue, of Raynham, MA, and Paul Terranova of Burlington, MA. Joe shared a special bond with Kristine and her husband George Prue and their golfer-protégé son, Jack Prue. He leaves his sister Jane Salvia, and is pre-deceased by sisters Marie Terranova and Marilyn Tedeschi.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P. O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 (americanheart.org) or Massachusetts General Hospital to benefit the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Joseph L. Salvia, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019