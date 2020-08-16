Beloved husband, brother, stepfather and friend
Joseph M. Brooks, 68, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family, passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital with his family by his side.
He was the loving husband of Michele (Fantasia) Brooks, whom he married on Friday August 7, 2020, after sharing over 30 years of life together.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 3, 1952, he was a son of the late Gardner F. and the late Helen T. (Mangan) Brooks.
Joe attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1969 where he was Co-Captain of the varsity basketball team.
Prior to his retirement in 2010, after 32 years of service, Joe was a Sergeant and Correctional Officer with the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department in Billerica and served as the Head of the Recreational Department.
In addition, he was a bartender at Cappy's Copper Kettle in Lowell for many years.
Joe was very active in and loved all sports. He was a longtime umpire with the American Softball Association and also served as a referee for regional varsity high school basketball games for many years.
A season ticket holder for the Celtics and Patriots, he attended many of Bob Cousy summer basketball camps in Pittsfield, NH and was also a member of the BoSox Club.
Joe was a talented sports statistician, spending many hours at Shedd Park with friends, and enjoying his passion for all sports.
He also enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, Saratoga, Florida and Wells, Maine with family and friends.
Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his two sisters Allyson Carling and her husband Gary of Westford and Laurel Kapala and her husband Dick of Lowell; a step-son Evan Fantasia of Haverhill; several cousins and many friends.
He was also the stepfather of the late Ashleigh Higson.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. West, Boston, MA 02215 or https://dana-farber.org/
Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL- MA (978) 458-8768.