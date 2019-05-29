|
|
Joseph M. Geoffroy
Loving Husband, Father,
Brother, and Uncle
In Lowell, May 25, 2019, Joseph M. "Joey" Geoffroy, of Lowell, aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Gill) Geoffroy. Friends are invited to join the family at Lenzi's, 810 Merrimack Ave., Dracut, on Friday, May 31st, from 2 to 6 p.m., where they will gather to honor, remember, and celebrate Joey's life. To read Mr. Geoffroy's obituary, please visit his Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019