Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Geoffroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Geoffroy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph M. Geoffroy Obituary
Joseph M. Geoffroy

Loving Husband, Father,

Brother, and Uncle

In Lowell, May 25, 2019, Joseph M. "Joey" Geoffroy, of Lowell, aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Gill) Geoffroy. Friends are invited to join the family at Lenzi's, 810 Merrimack Ave., Dracut, on Friday, May 31st, from 2 to 6 p.m., where they will gather to honor, remember, and celebrate Joey's life. To read Mr. Geoffroy's obituary, please visit his Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
Download Now