Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Iozzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Iozzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph M. Iozzo
Loving Husband, Father,Grandfather, Son and Brother

BILLERICA - Joseph M. Iozzo, Age 66, beloved husband of Susan E. (Cook) Iozzo died Sunday after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses at the Emerson Hospital in Concord.

He was born in Waltham, September 2, 1952, a son of Augustus and Shirley (Luskin) Iozzo of Billerica and lived in Billerica most of his life. Mr. Iozzo proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He was employed as an Automotive Technician for 128 Sales in Wakefield until his illness. He was a former member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.

Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Iozzo is survived by his daughter, Nicole Hayes and her husband Michael of Tewksbury; his sons, Joseph Iozzo Jr. and his wife Laurie of Lowell and Thomas Iozzo of Billerica; his brother, Michael Iozzo of Nashua, NH and his grandchildren, Richard, Trace and Blake. He was the brother of the late John Iozzo.

IOZZO - Of Billerica, March 17, Joseph M. Iozzo, Visiting hours will be held Wednesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now