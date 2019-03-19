Joseph M. Iozzo

Loving Husband, Father,Grandfather, Son and Brother



BILLERICA - Joseph M. Iozzo, Age 66, beloved husband of Susan E. (Cook) Iozzo died Sunday after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses at the Emerson Hospital in Concord.



He was born in Waltham, September 2, 1952, a son of Augustus and Shirley (Luskin) Iozzo of Billerica and lived in Billerica most of his life. Mr. Iozzo proudly served in the U.S. Army.



He was employed as an Automotive Technician for 128 Sales in Wakefield until his illness. He was a former member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks.



Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Iozzo is survived by his daughter, Nicole Hayes and her husband Michael of Tewksbury; his sons, Joseph Iozzo Jr. and his wife Laurie of Lowell and Thomas Iozzo of Billerica; his brother, Michael Iozzo of Nashua, NH and his grandchildren, Richard, Trace and Blake. He was the brother of the late John Iozzo.



IOZZO - Of Billerica, March 17, Joseph M. Iozzo, Visiting hours will be held Wednesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019