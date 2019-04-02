Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Côté
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté Obituary
Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté, 85

Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté, 85, of Macon, died Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Mr. Côté was a retired Major in the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he served as a radio dispatcher for the Macon Police Department, sanitation inspector for Macon Public Works, real estate agent for Fickling and Walker, and insurance agent for New York Life. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph S. and Blanche Lavoie Côté; two brothers, Frank Côté and George Côté; and a sister, Delores Lecourt Sasser.

Mr. Côté survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Côté; children, Johnny Côté (Carole) of Macon, Bill Côté (Christine) of Waterford, Connecticut, Glenn Côté (Tammy) of Washington, Liz Bishop (Rusty) of Macon, and Jack Côté (Dee Dee) of Warner Robins; 12 grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren; and 3 brothers.

CÔTÉ - Memorial services will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Father William McIntyre officiating. A reception will be held following the chapel service prior to the service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:30PM. The family may be contacted at the residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic School, 133 Ward Street, Macon, GA 31204.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.

Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now