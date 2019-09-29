Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rte. 38)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Costello Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Costello Sr. Obituary
a life-long resident of Wilmington

Wilmington

Costello, Joseph P. Sr., "Joe", age 57, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband of Tracey (Stewart) Costello, devoted father of Joseph P. Costello Jr. & his fiancé Danielle Spilotros of Oxford, Allyson Hanlon & her husband Richard of Billerica and Matthew Costello & his girlfriend Meg Ferguson of Wilmington. Loving "Bampy" of Conor and Abigail Hanlon. Cherished son of Mary (Lee) and the late Edward "Costy" Costello of Wilmington, dear brother of Betsy Redmond, Cheryl Dacko & husband Paul, Edward "Butch" Costello & wife Andrea, Michael Costello & wife Kathy, Tricia Welch & husband Michael, Sean Costello & wife Cathleen all of Wilmington and Kathleen Gillis & husband Kevin of P.E.I., Canada. Nephew of Pat O'Brien of Wilmington, Son-in-law of George Stewart of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Michelle & Dave Hayley of Tewksbury, Joanne Lucas, Elizabeth & Dave Sullivan and Kathleen & Kenny Carroll all of Wilmington. Joe is also survived by his life-long best friend Dave Driscoll and the Driscoll family as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Costello Sr.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Tuesday, October 1st at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, September 30th from 4:00-8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to , 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joseph P. Costello Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now