a life-long resident of Wilmington
Wilmington
Costello, Joseph P. Sr., "Joe", age 57, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband of Tracey (Stewart) Costello, devoted father of Joseph P. Costello Jr. & his fiancé Danielle Spilotros of Oxford, Allyson Hanlon & her husband Richard of Billerica and Matthew Costello & his girlfriend Meg Ferguson of Wilmington. Loving "Bampy" of Conor and Abigail Hanlon. Cherished son of Mary (Lee) and the late Edward "Costy" Costello of Wilmington, dear brother of Betsy Redmond, Cheryl Dacko & husband Paul, Edward "Butch" Costello & wife Andrea, Michael Costello & wife Kathy, Tricia Welch & husband Michael, Sean Costello & wife Cathleen all of Wilmington and Kathleen Gillis & husband Kevin of P.E.I., Canada. Nephew of Pat O'Brien of Wilmington, Son-in-law of George Stewart of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Michelle & Dave Hayley of Tewksbury, Joanne Lucas, Elizabeth & Dave Sullivan and Kathleen & Kenny Carroll all of Wilmington. Joe is also survived by his life-long best friend Dave Driscoll and the Driscoll family as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Costello Sr.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Tuesday, October 1st at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, September 30th from 4:00-8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to , 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019