Joseph P. 'Joey' Dutra, Jr., 43, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly after complications from a recent surgery on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital. He was the beloved son of Maria M. (Riqueza) Dutra and the late Joseph P. Dutra.
Born July 25, 1976, in Lowell, he was raised and educated in the City, graduating from Lowell High School.
Joey was a master of all trades and a true handyman. He often worked in construction and was a skilled auto mechanic. He worked at JT's Automotive and Detailing, W.M. Auto Repair, and Lima's Auto Repair.
He loved fishing and camping with the Kirby Family and loved traveling around New England to camp and fish. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, and in addition enjoyed four wheelers, jet skiing, and dirt bikes.
His survivors include his mother, Maria of Lowell, as well as his sister, Tenia Dutra of Dracut; his nephews, Stephen Silva of Lowell and Sondro Velez Jr. of Lowell; his grand nephew, Gabriel Velez of Dracut; his girlfriend, Nicole A. Companion; and his many friends including his close friends, Miguel Tito Mercado of Dracut, and Styles of Lowell as well as the Kirby Family who always treated him as one of their own.
