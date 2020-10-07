1/1
Joseph P. Flanagan
NEWBURYPORT

Joseph Patrick Flanagan of Newburyport passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at the age of 92. A native of Lowell, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy after attending Lowell High School and traveled to ports of call throughout the Mediterranean region. Following his honorable discharge, Joe worked many years as a machine operator in Lowell textile mills. An enthusiastic Patriots fan, Joe held season tickets for decades, attending games at BU, Harvard, BC, and Fenway Park as well as Foxborough. In 1974 Joe married the love of his life, Shirley Anderson, and they lived together in Dracut, Seabrook, and Newburyport for 40 years until Shirley's death in 2015. Joe and Shirley loved traveling in the United States and to other countries, particularly on cruises, and always enjoyed trying new restaurants. Until quite recently Joe could be seen walking throughout Newburyport, visiting his many friends at Park Lunch or dining at The Grog with his good friend Tony. Joe was predeceased by his parents and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Forest Rogers of Beverly, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Pine Ridge Cemetery. Gifts in Memory of Joseph Flanagan of Newburyport may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
