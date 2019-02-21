Joseph P. Hart

Beloved son, father, brother,



uncle and friend



Joseph P. "Joe" Hart, 54, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family, passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 18, 2019 after a brief illness.



Born in Lowell, December 30, 1964, the son of Joan M. (Guthrie) Hart and the late Daniel F. Hart, he attended Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, NH and went on to graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.



Joe worked in the financial industry for over 30 years, as a financial advisor with Marblehead Assets, Santander, and most recently at The Savings Bank in Wakefield, Massachusetts.



Generous and kind with a great sense of humor, Joe was always the life of the party. Loved by many he will be deeply missed by those who knew him best.



An enthusiastic sports fan, especially baseball, Joe enjoyed spending time with friends and was a member of the Lodge of Elks, Fire Fighters Club, and the Lafayette Club all in Lowell.



However, his greatest joy was spending time with his children, Danielle and Michael to cheer them on in all aspects of their lives. Their successes gave him great pride and provided the happiest moments of his life.



Besides his mother Joan, Joe is survived by his daughter Danielle M. Hart of Lowell; his son Michael P. Hart of Lowell; two sisters Colleen A. Chapman and her husband John of Lowell and Kathleen A. Hart and her husband Armand W. Toutaint of Boston; his brother Daniel F. Hart and his wife Maria of Chelmsford, MA; five nieces and nephews Elizabeth and Kathryn Chapman, Nathan, Evelyn, and Meredith Hart; the mother of his children Renee M. Desabrais-Hart; his best friend of 40 plus years, Neil "Miles" Donahue of Newburyport; and his large extended family of uncles, aunts, and cousins in the Hart, Guthrie, and Desabrais families.



HART - Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, "Joe's Way", to be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club, 99 Staples St., Lowell from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 P.M. Memorial Mass to be held at a future date.



[email protected] In lieu of flowers those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Wish Project, 166 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or a in his honor. Arrangements by the O'Donnell Funeral Home - Lowell - (978) 458-8768. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019