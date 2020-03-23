|
|
Joseph (Ray) Paul Fournier Sr.
Lowell MA; 73 Retired Rigger
Joseph (Ray) Paul Fournier Sr. 73 died peacefully Saturday March 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.
Joseph was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Lennox)Fournier. Also survived by daughter Maria T. Fournier of Lowell, son Joseph R. P. Fournier Jr. Daughter in Law Jessica (Macpherson) Fournier and 2 grandchildren he adored Mason I. Fournier, and Declan R. Fournier all of Tyngsboro MA.
He was born January 3, 1947 of the late Roland R. Fournier, and Zella J. Fournier, and is also the brother of the late Theresa (Burns) Fournier . Joseph was a lifelong resident of Lowell MA most recently in the highlands. Joseph was a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran receiving many medals including a purple heart. Prior to his retirement he worked for Toupin Rigging for over 30 years.
Joseph was a devout Catholic. He was also an avid baseball fan and played all throughout his youth. Joseph is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 a Catholic Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 23, 2020