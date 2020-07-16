1/1
Joseph Perry Raymond II
1935 - 2020
of Lowell, MA

LOWELL

Joseph Perry Raymond II, 85, of Lowell, MA, passed away July 10, 2020.

He was born to the late Joseph and Elsie (Gonsalves) Raymond, May 2, 1935, in Lowell, MA. Joseph graduated from Lowell High School. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Keefe) Raymond who died May 22, 2016.

Joseph was a Lead Receiver for Stop & Shop for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His favorite pass time was taking long drives by the beach. He was a member of the Lawrence Lodge of Elks, Lynn Yacht Club, and the Portuguese American Club.

He is survived by his five children: Mr. Michael Raymond of Lowell, MA; Mr. Mark Raymond of Lowell, MA; Mr. Joseph Raymond III of Litchfield, NH; Mr. Matthew Raymond of Dunstable, MA; and Mrs. Jennifer Riley of Amesbury, MA. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, a brother and sister.

RAYMOND

At his request, a private memorial service was held on Wednesday at St. Mary's cemetery in Tewksbury, MA for family members. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
