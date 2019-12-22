|
|
of Lowell
Lowell
Joseph Romeo Eugene Jalbert Jr., of Lowell, 55, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday December 19, 2019. He was the husband of Kristine Jalbert.
Born in Lowell, on February 13, 1964, he was the son of the late Joseph R. E. Jalbert and Lorraine (Marchildon) Jalbert. He graduated from Lowell High School GED Program.
He was a very talented carpenter. Joseph enjoyed woodworking and had a gift working with his hands. He constructed cabinets and worked on large residential projects.
He enjoyed fishing, and was a big fan of the Boston Bruins, but he especially loved his family.
Besides his wife he is survived by, his loving daughter Marie Jalbert of Lowell; his son Nicholas Jalbert of Lowell, who he loved, dedicated and prioritized his life for; his brothers, Ronald Jalbert of Lowell, and Roger Jalbert of Lowell; sisters, Donna Tidd-Jalbert of Lowell, Mona and her husband, William Dodge of Orange, MA, Leeann Harper of N. Chelmsford, Cindy Jalbert of Lowell, Tammy Covell of Rutland, VT and Terri Allen of Lowell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert Jalbert, Joanne Palladino and Maryann Jalbert.
Jalbert Jr.
Private visiting hours for family and close personal friends are Friday from 10 am to 11am, with a memorial service at 11am, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN
FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Joseph Romeo Eugene Jalbert Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 22, 2019