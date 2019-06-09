Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
115 Middlesex St.
N. Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McGuane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas McGuane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Thomas McGuane Obituary
of North Chelmsford

North Chelmsford

Joseph Thomas McGuane, 82, of North Chelmsford, MA died Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA after a long illness.

The son of the late Martin J. and Mary (Fitzpatrick) McGuane. He was a graduate of Keith Academy with the class of 1954. Following high school Mr. McGuane continued his education earning a B.A. in Theology with the class of 1965 from St. Michael's College in Conesus, NY. He furthered his educational quest earning a Master's Degree in Education from Rivier College in Nashua, NH with the class of 1977.

He served with the U.S. Navy C.T.I.

Mr. McGuane was employed as a 4th, 5th, & 6th grade teacher at the Joseph G. Pyne School and by the Lowell Public Schools.

He was a faithful and active communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford; where he served the parish as a Eucharistic and extra ordinary minister as well as an alter server.

Joe enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Wilbur Barry of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Frank McGuane of Tyngsborough, MA; a sister-in-law, Carol McGuane of Mt. Vernon, WA; a niece, Jenner Mary Barry; three nephews, Wilbur Barry III and his wife Jennifer Lynn Barry, Seth, and Nathan Cowan; and several grand nieces and nephew, Taylor Barry, Abigail, Eve, Maggie, and Ainsley Cowen, Sean Cowen.

He was the brother of the late Edward McGuane.

McGuane

No Visiting hours. Funeral Tues. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am, at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joseph Thomas McGuane
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now