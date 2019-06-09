|
Joseph Thomas McGuane, 82, of North Chelmsford, MA died Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA after a long illness.
The son of the late Martin J. and Mary (Fitzpatrick) McGuane. He was a graduate of Keith Academy with the class of 1954. Following high school Mr. McGuane continued his education earning a B.A. in Theology with the class of 1965 from St. Michael's College in Conesus, NY. He furthered his educational quest earning a Master's Degree in Education from Rivier College in Nashua, NH with the class of 1977.
He served with the U.S. Navy C.T.I.
Mr. McGuane was employed as a 4th, 5th, & 6th grade teacher at the Joseph G. Pyne School and by the Lowell Public Schools.
He was a faithful and active communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford; where he served the parish as a Eucharistic and extra ordinary minister as well as an alter server.
Joe enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Wilbur Barry of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Frank McGuane of Tyngsborough, MA; a sister-in-law, Carol McGuane of Mt. Vernon, WA; a niece, Jenner Mary Barry; three nephews, Wilbur Barry III and his wife Jennifer Lynn Barry, Seth, and Nathan Cowan; and several grand nieces and nephew, Taylor Barry, Abigail, Eve, Maggie, and Ainsley Cowen, Sean Cowen.
He was the brother of the late Edward McGuane.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019