Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Joseph W. Chretien Obituary
Of Chelmsford, MA

Mr. Joseph William Chretien of Chelmsford died Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at Palm Center of Chelmsford.

He was married to the late Mrs. Louise (Rivers) Chretien who died in 1996.

Born in Lowell, MA on August 26, 1926, the son of the late Charles and Rose (Reeves) Chretien. He was raised and educated in Lowell.

He served with the U.S. Army during WWII and Korea.

He was employed as a security guard in the Greater Lowell area.

He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford.

Mr. Chretien was a life member of VFW Post 662 in Lowell.

He is survived by a son, William C. Christian of Tyngsboro, MA, three step-sons, Ernest and his wife, Perry Vachon of Andover, Raymond and his wife, Denise Vachon of Tyngsboro, Harvey and his wife, Michelle Vachon of Hudson, NH, his sister, Theresa, and two grandchildren, Peter and Matthew Vachon.

He was the brother of the late Roland Chretien.

CHRETIEN

Joseph W. Chretien of Chelmsford, MA died Feb. 5, 2020. Visiting hours Sun. 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral Mon. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Palm Center Patient Activity Fund, 40 Parkhurst Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 7, 2020
