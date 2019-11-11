Lowell Sun Obituaries
Joseph W. Krugh

Joseph W. Krugh Obituary
…Ret. Pres. of DEKR Corp of Woburn; 88

TEWKSBURY

Joe, a U.S. Navy veteran, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband for sixty-two years of Rosemarie A. (Gelsomini) Krugh, who died in 2014. He was the son of the late Andrew and Nettie (Kucher) Krugh. Beloved father of Kevin and his wife MaryJo (Berube) Krugh of Merrimac, MA, Karen and Bill Lumbard of Tewksbury, Kelly Shea of Tewksbury, Kathleen and her husband Ed Fenlon of Haverhill, Kenneth and his wife Wendy (Gardner) Krugh of Dracut, and Keith Krugh and his wife Tiffiny Taylor-Krugh of Hawaii; grandfather of fourteen; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his son-in-law, Timothy Shea.

KRUGH

At Joe's request, funeral services were private. Memorials may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01880, or to St. Dorothy's Church, 11 Harnden Street, Wilmington, MA 01887. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Krugh family. For the complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 11, 2019
