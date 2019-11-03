Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Parish
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:45 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Joseph Walter Casey Jr.


1941 - 2019
Joseph Walter Casey Jr. Obituary
formerly of Dracut, MA; 78

Boynton Beach, FL

Joseph Walter Casey, Jr., 78 of Boynton Beach, FL (formerly of Dracut, MA) passed away on October 31, 2019.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Lombardo) Casey. He is survived by his three children and their families: Joseph W. Casey III (of Harleysville, PA) and his wife Karen; Cheryl A. Dickey (of Ft. Myers, FL) and her husband Alan; and Brian P. Casey (of Ft. Myers, FL) and his wife Erin. He was a proud and doting grandfather to his five grandchildren - Caroline, Brendan, Aidan, Jack, Colin. He is also survived by his four siblings and their families: Carol Ann Casey (of Hampton Beach, NH); Hugh Casey (of Boynton Beach, FL): Edward Casey (of Dracut, MA) and Virginia (Casey) Babine of Nashua, NH.

Joe was born in Boston, MA on March 9, 1941. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1959. He later served in the United States Army and did so admirably, achieving the rank of Corporal upon discharge in 1965. He remained a proud and loyal veteran for the remainder of his life. Joe continued his government service through a long career in the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2000.

Joe found a renewed spirit and zest for life upon his retirement to Boynton Beach, FL in 2002. He enjoyed the golden years of his life making new friends, playing poker, and supporting his hometown Boston sports teams. His time in Florida was brightened every day by his longtime companion, Patricia Baker, a loving and devoted partner; Joe and Pat found solace and support in their mutual losses, establishing a deep and profound connection that was admired by their friends and families.

Casey

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, November 5th, from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut MA. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 7:45AM with his Funeral Mass to follow at St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut, MA on WEDNESDAY, November 6th at 9AM. His military honors will be presented at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701 or to the of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA. 01701. To leave an online condolence, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
