Joseph Walter Pupkis

of Lowell, MA

Joseph Walter Pupkis 67, of Lowell, MA. Formerly of Tewksbury passed away on April 15, 2020, after a recent illness.

He was the beloved life partner of Isabel Martel.

Born in Lowell, Mass on April 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Mary (Carroll) Pupkis. He graduated high school from St. Francis Seminary, Andover, and also attended Merrimack College in Andover, Mass. He started his career working with his father in the family construction business building homes in Mass. and NH. He also owned his own construction and painting company for many years.

In addition to his partner, Isabel, he is survived by one son, Travis Pupkis; and one daughter, Ann Marie Pellecchio. Three sisters, Donna Fitzpatrick, Ruth Teague and Sandra Giorelli. He had two grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, and seven grand-nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a devoted Boston Red Sox fan and loved watching games with Dad. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

Due to the nation's current pandemic safety precautions, the family will plan a remembrance reunion at a later time, when it is safe to gather together again. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Northwood Rehab Health Care Center, and particularly the Lowell General Hospital for their kindness and compassion during his last days. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory could be made to your local hospital's "Healthcare Heroes Fund for Covid-19".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store