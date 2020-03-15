|
|
CHELMSFORD
Josephine A. (Costello) Morse, age 80, longtime Chelmsford resident, recently of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Claude L. Morse with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She was born in Chelsea, MA on October 4, 1939 and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Emily (Morano) Costello. Josephine was raised in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She resided in Revere before moving to Chelmsford in 1968 to raise her family. Most recently, she and Claude retired and moved to Florida in 2003. Her life centered around her home and family. She was well known as an amazing cook, and enjoyed hosting her family for get togethers. She was devoted to her faith, having been a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. She cherished her trip to Medjugorje. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and traveling with her husband. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family. In addition to her loving husband, Josephine leaves her children; Michael Morse of Townsend, MA, Mark Morse and his wife Oun Yanoupeth of DeBary, FL, Matthew Morse and his wife Lynne of Lowell, Marianne Patterson and her husband Douglas of Belmont, NH, Maureen Morse of Port St Lucie, FL, Marigrace Morse of Lowell and her significant other Steven Sawyer of Dracut, Daniel Morse and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford, her grandchildren; Rebecca, Sara, Jillian, Kristine, Anthony, Lisa, Kevin, Darian, Donavin, Deven, Melanie, Kerry, Ryan, Lyndsay, Dylan, Olivia, Drew, Shawn, Sherry, Shannon, Samantha, Scott, Brennan, Mason, Kolby, her great-grandchildren; Blake, Camryn, Caden, Liam, Layton, Brayden, Seth, Layla, Skyla, Aliana, Catalina, Serenity, Rey, Balleigh, Gabriel, Madelyn, Demi, Chanel, Tessa, Shae, Brynna and Callie, her brothers; Joseph Costello and his wife Phyllis of Freeport, NY, John Costello of Peoria, IL, and her sisters and brothers-in-law Rita Costello, Kay Costello, Dominick Morse, David Morse, Delores Frost, Janet McInnis, MarieGrace Allouise and her husband John, and MaryAnn Flaherty and her husband Paul. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sadly she is predeceased by her grandson Brian Morse, her great grandson Nathan Laurin, and her brothers Vincent and William Costello.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
