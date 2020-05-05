Retired St. Joseph's Medical Secretary
Tewksbury
Josephine A.(Dys)(Tareila) Linton, age 97, a longtime resident of both Tewksbury and Chelmsford, passed away at Blaire House on April 30, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.
She returned to Tewksbury years ago and resided with her daughter Gloria, son-in-law "Doc" and later with her son Gerald until she moved to Bayberry and then to her final residence, Blaire House.
She was the beloved wife of George Tareila with whom she raised five children until his death in 1974, and the late George H. Linton.
She was raised in Dracut and graduated from Dracut High School. After passing a Civil Service exam she was employed at Gardner State Hospital as a medical secretary. Later she was employed at A & P Corrugated, where she met her first husband, George Tareila.
She enjoyed bowling, and participated in many area bowling leagues. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, and braiding rugs while raising her children.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her sisters Helen, Alice and Dora(sister-in-law) taking Senior bus tours through-out New England. She also enjoyed her yearly trips to Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and York, Maine(where she had a cottage for many years), and as recently as last year she took numerous trips with her daughters.
She was very friendly and had a smile and a kind word for everyone she meet along her way including her many friends and her large loving family. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary.
Josephine shared a very close bond with her sister Alice, and her dedicated niece Kathy. Kathy remained very close and visited her weekly prior to and during her illness.
Josephine leaves four children, Gloria Novo of Lowell, Brenda E. Willette and husband James, Philip Tarelia and his wife Marilyn, Norma Matley and her husband Frank all of Tewksbury; grandchildren, Lisa, Valorie, April, Krista, and Philip Jr.; great-grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Kaylee, and Isabelle.
She was predeceased by her son, Gerald E. Tareila, granddaughter Melissa Matley, her son-in-law "Doc", her brothers, Stanley, Francis, Peter, William and Frank Dys, and sisters, Sophie Dys, Mary Shimanski, Helen Boksanski, Jenny Kozak, and Alice McNamara.
Josephine also leaves her extended family, the Bowden's, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Due to current health circumstances, services for Josephine are private. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Covid-19 charities, The Tewksbury Food Pantry or the Alzheimer's Association
Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, Attn: The Linton Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.