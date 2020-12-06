Chelmsford
Josephine Amelia "Jo" (Bastos) Tambo, age 87, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of William Tambo with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. She was born on June 23, 1933 in Cedarhurst, New York and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna (Fabrizio) Bastos. Josephine was raised on Long Island before going off to Michigan State University where she met the love of her life, Bill and received her master's degree. Together, and after a time spent living and working in Colorado, they moved to Chelmsford to begin raising a family. While in Chelmsford, Jo worked for over 10 years as a speech pathologist at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, as well as other local area school systems. She was active in town politics and a communicant at St. Mary's Parish in Chelmsford, staying involved with church activities. A life-long teacher, Jo loved to spend time with, educate and read to her grandchildren as they grew up, reveling in their beauty and outlook on life. Jo enjoyed playing tennis and sailing with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time on Nantucket where she loved sitting on her deck, going on long beach walks, watching sunsets and writing poetry. In addition to her loving husband and sister Carmela Murphy of Fort Edward, NY, she leaves her two children; Andrea Leigh Parsons of Westminster, MA and Craig William Tambo of Chelmsford, MA; her grandchildren Shawn-Douglas William Parsons, Aubrey Elizabeth Parsons, Jenna Nicole Parsons, Riley Jane Tambo, and Sydney Amelia Tambo. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and with all her heart. Sadly, she is predeceased by siblings Fudie Mazzeo, Freddy Mazzeo and Mary Carroccia as well as her son-in-law Jason Theodore Parsons.
Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jo's memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
