1/1
Josephine Amelia "Jo" Tambo
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Josephine Amelia "Jo" (Bastos) Tambo, age 87, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of William Tambo with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. She was born on June 23, 1933 in Cedarhurst, New York and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna (Fabrizio) Bastos. Josephine was raised on Long Island before going off to Michigan State University where she met the love of her life, Bill and received her master's degree. Together, and after a time spent living and working in Colorado, they moved to Chelmsford to begin raising a family. While in Chelmsford, Jo worked for over 10 years as a speech pathologist at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, as well as other local area school systems. She was active in town politics and a communicant at St. Mary's Parish in Chelmsford, staying involved with church activities. A life-long teacher, Jo loved to spend time with, educate and read to her grandchildren as they grew up, reveling in their beauty and outlook on life. Jo enjoyed playing tennis and sailing with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time on Nantucket where she loved sitting on her deck, going on long beach walks, watching sunsets and writing poetry. In addition to her loving husband and sister Carmela Murphy of Fort Edward, NY, she leaves her two children; Andrea Leigh Parsons of Westminster, MA and Craig William Tambo of Chelmsford, MA; her grandchildren Shawn-Douglas William Parsons, Aubrey Elizabeth Parsons, Jenna Nicole Parsons, Riley Jane Tambo, and Sydney Amelia Tambo. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and with all her heart. Sadly, she is predeceased by siblings Fudie Mazzeo, Freddy Mazzeo and Mary Carroccia as well as her son-in-law Jason Theodore Parsons.

Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jo's memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Josephine Amelia "Jo" Tambo


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved