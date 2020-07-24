Loving wife, mother, pianist
and entertainer
LOWELL - Josephine C. "Josie" (Fisichelli) Maille, age 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of Brenda P. Maille, who survives her. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. Maille who passed in 1994.Born in Lawrence on January 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Musemici) Fisichelli.
Josie worked throughout her life at a variety jobs. She worked in the garment industry, as a home health aide and, later in life, as a teacher's aide retiring from the Murkland School. A talented piano player, she worked as an entertainer at local restaurants, nursing homes and senior centers, private parties and at Vesper Country Club. She continued to entertain into her 80s. She was always the life of the party and brought a smile to everyone's face. She was truly a people person and loved to be surrounded by her family and friends.
Following her husband's death, she enjoyed spending time with the late Handel Matley and, more recently, the late John Rieman. She also was predeceased by her sisters Rose Smith and Connie Vittorioso, her son-in-law Frank D. Weymouth and daughter Brenda's loving companion Craig A. Gates.
In addition to Brenda, she is survived by Frank's children Robert and Daniel Weymouth, Craig's children Ryan Gates and his wife Lauren, Molly Strub and her husband Nathan and their son Oliver, and Kristen Gates. She leaves Fisichelli nieces and nephews, Michael and Jeannie Smith, Stephen Smith and Janice Belgraden and Joseph Vittorioso. She also leaves many Maille nieces and nephews and their spouses, including Robin Mellor, Carol Gagnon, Philip Koser, Cleo "Cookie" Mirowski, Raymond Maille and Janet Kowalchuk. She is also survived by her dear friends Shirley Lombard, Sothara Ly and Mara Koeuth and Dara, her very special friend and caregiver Kristen Bernier and her "adopted" daughters Denise LaRochelle, Carole Bibeault and, more recently, Patricia Payette.
Brenda would like to thank Josie's D'Youville Senior Care family in A-wing who provided exceptional care, support and love and her caregivers in S-wing who saw her through her final days.
MAILLE - Relatives and friends are invited to Josie's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, a face covering is required while inside the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josie's memory to D'Youville Life and Wellness Community, c/o D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854, or can be made on-line by clicking the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org
