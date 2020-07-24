1/1
Josephine C. "Josie" Maille
1930 - 2020
Loving wife, mother, pianist

and entertainer

LOWELL - Josephine C. "Josie" (Fisichelli) Maille, age 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of Brenda P. Maille, who survives her. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. Maille who passed in 1994.Born in Lawrence on January 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Musemici) Fisichelli.

Josie worked throughout her life at a variety jobs. She worked in the garment industry, as a home health aide and, later in life, as a teacher's aide retiring from the Murkland School. A talented piano player, she worked as an entertainer at local restaurants, nursing homes and senior centers, private parties and at Vesper Country Club. She continued to entertain into her 80s. She was always the life of the party and brought a smile to everyone's face. She was truly a people person and loved to be surrounded by her family and friends.

Following her husband's death, she enjoyed spending time with the late Handel Matley and, more recently, the late John Rieman. She also was predeceased by her sisters Rose Smith and Connie Vittorioso, her son-in-law Frank D. Weymouth and daughter Brenda's loving companion Craig A. Gates.

In addition to Brenda, she is survived by Frank's children Robert and Daniel Weymouth, Craig's children Ryan Gates and his wife Lauren, Molly Strub and her husband Nathan and their son Oliver, and Kristen Gates. She leaves Fisichelli nieces and nephews, Michael and Jeannie Smith, Stephen Smith and Janice Belgraden and Joseph Vittorioso. She also leaves many Maille nieces and nephews and their spouses, including Robin Mellor, Carol Gagnon, Philip Koser, Cleo "Cookie" Mirowski, Raymond Maille and Janet Kowalchuk. She is also survived by her dear friends Shirley Lombard, Sothara Ly and Mara Koeuth and Dara, her very special friend and caregiver Kristen Bernier and her "adopted" daughters Denise LaRochelle, Carole Bibeault and, more recently, Patricia Payette.

Brenda would like to thank Josie's D'Youville Senior Care family in A-wing who provided exceptional care, support and love and her caregivers in S-wing who saw her through her final days.

MAILLE - Relatives and friends are invited to Josie's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, a face covering is required while inside the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josie's memory to D'Youville Life and Wellness Community, c/o D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854, or can be made on-line by clicking the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Josephine C. "Josie" Maille


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Service
02:00 - 06:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Service
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Josie was a legend at Vesper and we have so many fond memories of her. She was so kind to our children and always wanted to make them happy with little gifts or a song played just for them. I can see the girls on the bench next to her singing along. RIP
The Reynolds Family
Jason Reynolds
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Brenda: Please accept my most heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your Mom. Heaven has another Angel and this one plays the piano.
Beverly Robitaille
July 24, 2020
Brenda
Please accept my sincere condolences and know that you are in my thoughts at this most difficult time
DSC reception
Joan Copley
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Dear Brenda,
The world has lost a shining star.
She was a beautiful woman.
She will be missed.
Michele Reynolds
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Brenda I am so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. I know how much she loved you and you loved her. Know she is at peace now my Mom has been gone 2 years now and I miss her everyday. I believe your Mom was one of the last ones from when we were there. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Maura and family
Maura
Friend
July 23, 2020
Brenda and Family,
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your dear mom. We only met you and your mom a year and a half ago, while Josie was a resident in the same wing with my mom, Fay, at D'Youville. She was a wonderful woman with an infectious smile and beautiful hair. We always enjoyed listening to her playing the piano and singing so beautifully. We remember you recording her one time and she so humorously said, "What am I doing?!!! I'm talking to a machine!" And we all laughed. I will never forget that or her.
It was clear to see the abundance of love and admiration your mom had for you, because she would instantly light up as soon as she saw her enter the room. She was always the happiest when you were with her, and you were always there for her. That's how we got so close so fast. You were such a good daughter taking care of her in every way, and let's not forget all those shrimp dinners and hot chocolates you would bring her.
May your memories of your sweet mom bring you peace and comfort and may God's love give you strength.
God Bless,
V. Betsy Crockford & Jim Brunelle
Vasiliki "Betsy" Crockford
Friend
July 23, 2020
Brenda- So very sorry for your loss. I remember your Mom from A unit at D'Youville, where my aunt had also lived. Your Mom was always so very lovely. My condolences for your loss. (Terry's niece)
Barbara
July 22, 2020
Josie was such a wonderful presence in my childhood. I had the pleasure of hearing her play at the country club where we both worked, and she also played piano at my wedding. The world is a little less bright and a lot less musical with her gone. May she rest in peace.
Kimmy Underhill
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
Josie was warm, welcoming, generous and kind. She always seemed to have a smile on her face, an electric keyboard within reach and an inexhaustible supply of energy and friends. Josie loved to entertain. She played piano at local restaurants and when she emceed her sister Rose's 25th wedding anniversary party, she brought the house down. Josie always made you feel welcome when you visited. Whether suddenly appearing on her doorstep with your bicycle or stopping by while between classes at U. Lowell. Josie was like a whirlwind when she visited and food was a part of Josie's visits: Almondade, Lemonade, Spinach Pie, Meat Pie, Pizza, Crispellis, Coffee, Doughnuts, Muffins and so much more. I was lucky. I had the pleasure of knowing Josie all my life, she was my aunt. She was loving, caring and will be greatly missed.
Stephen Smith
Family
July 21, 2020
Brenda and family I am so very sorry for your loss, may she rest in the sweetest peace and I hope she's preforming for everyone up in heaven with her beautiful talent. Thinking of you all and sending lots of prayers
Stephanie Maille
July 21, 2020
Sending my love. She will be missed.
Amybeth Boutin
Family Friend
July 21, 2020
A beautiful soul who always had time for a song or a chat with a much younger me. I looked forward to Drakes cakes from her breadbox and the occasional wrapped toy from her closet shelf. We weren't blood related but she always made me feel like family. There will never be another as special as my Auntie Josie. Your memory will live on in my heart
Sandy McLaughlin
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
Brenda, I'm sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing her. She brought a lot of life. Josie, thanks for just everything, especially the laughter. Love. John and Loretta Rieman. St. Petersburg Fl.
John Rieman
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences.
Olgo Russo
Family Friend
July 21, 2020
Brenda and Family, I was so heartbroken to hear of your beautiful mom's passing. You were lucky to be raised by such a wonderful woman and you were her pride and joy, a feather in her hat. You were the absolute best daughter she could ever ask for. The abundant love and tireless care you gave her enriched her life tremendously. I have missed her since the Covid lockdown and making sure she had her purse. It makes me think of her when I change out my pocketbook in the mornings. Fay will give Josie a great big hug in heaven and I know they will laugh together again. Heaven has a new entertainer for all to enjoy. Josie will be missed and she will always be remembered.
Demetra Panaras-Blanchette
