Brenda and Family,

Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your dear mom. We only met you and your mom a year and a half ago, while Josie was a resident in the same wing with my mom, Fay, at D'Youville. She was a wonderful woman with an infectious smile and beautiful hair. We always enjoyed listening to her playing the piano and singing so beautifully. We remember you recording her one time and she so humorously said, "What am I doing?!!! I'm talking to a machine!" And we all laughed. I will never forget that or her.

It was clear to see the abundance of love and admiration your mom had for you, because she would instantly light up as soon as she saw her enter the room. She was always the happiest when you were with her, and you were always there for her. That's how we got so close so fast. You were such a good daughter taking care of her in every way, and let's not forget all those shrimp dinners and hot chocolates you would bring her.

May your memories of your sweet mom bring you peace and comfort and may God's love give you strength.

God Bless,

V. Betsy Crockford & Jim Brunelle

Vasiliki "Betsy" Crockford

Friend