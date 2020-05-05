Josephine (Paluch) Kniaziuk, 95, of passed away at the Palm Manor in Chelmsford, Ma. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Mikolai and Katarina Paluch.
Mrs. Kniaziuk was raised in Poland and was captured by the German Army during World War II at the age of seventeen and sent to a work camp for five years. After her release, she met her husband Nikolai who was a Russian soldier. They came to the United States in 1951 and raised their family together.
Mrs. Kniaziuk was a parishioner of St. Xenia Orthodox Church in Methuen. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was active in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nikolai Kniaziuk; her children, Lucia Olga Anderson and Nina Caron and also her six siblings.
Mrs. Kniaziuk is survived by her children, Irene LePage and her husband John of Chelmsford, Mariana Haven of Lowell, Tamara Kniaziuk of Lowell, and Michael Kniaziuk of Seattle, WA. She also leaves seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Burial will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Methuen. Arrangements are by Cataudella Funeral Home, Methuen. To send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.