Josephine M. Rafferty
1926 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-great Grandmother

Billerica

Josephine M. (DeMarco) Rafferty, age 93, beloved wife of the late Henry F. Rafferty died Tuesday at her home after a brief illness.

She was born in Boston, July 22, 1926 a daughter of the late Anthony and Philamina (DeParolesa) DeMarco and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica 58 years ago.

Mrs. Rafferty worked as an assembler at BASF and was a former member of the Emblem Club.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Rafferty of Gardiner; two sons, Henry Rafferty of Ashburnham and Anthony Rafferty of Billerica; one sister Theresa Millett of Plimpton as well as eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was the mother of the late JoAnn Jamison and sister of the late Viola Prisco and Phyllis Weldon.

RAFFERTY – Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, April 28, Josephine M. (DeMarco) Rafferty. A private graveside service was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica officiated by Fr. Paul Aveni of the Catholic Community of Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
