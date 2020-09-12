…Prudential Insurance and TJ Maxx; 87
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Joska P. (Simon) Loth, age 87, a resident of Tewksbury for the past two decades, died peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Blaire House of Tewksbury after a long period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Ferry H. Loth, with whom she would have celebrated a sixty-fifth wedding anniversary on September 29.
She was born in Soerabaja, Indonesia a daughter of the late Jaap and Rosina (Smith) Simon, raised in Indonesia, and emigrated with her husband and family to the U.S. in 1960. She lived in Belmont, Allston and Melrose before moving to Tewksbury in 1993. Since her move to Tewksbury, Joska had been a frequent visitor to the Tewksbury Senior Center.
While raising her family, she also worked in the data department of Prudential Insurance in Boston and later as a store clerk at T.J. Maxx in Saugus.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Ronald Loth of Westford, Monica Teel and her husband Peter of Tewksbury, and Inge Miller and her husband Jeffrey of NY; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Olga (Simon) Quentin of the Netherlands; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her sister, Irma Simon, and brother, Rudy Simon.
Arrangements
Following Covid-19 guidelines, visiting hours are Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road will be appreciated. For e-condolences see: www.legacy.com
