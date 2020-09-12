1/1
Joska P. (Simon) Loth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joska's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…Prudential Insurance and TJ Maxx; 87

TEWKSBURY

Mrs. Joska P. (Simon) Loth, age 87, a resident of Tewksbury for the past two decades, died peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Blaire House of Tewksbury after a long period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Ferry H. Loth, with whom she would have celebrated a sixty-fifth wedding anniversary on September 29.

She was born in Soerabaja, Indonesia a daughter of the late Jaap and Rosina (Smith) Simon, raised in Indonesia, and emigrated with her husband and family to the U.S. in 1960. She lived in Belmont, Allston and Melrose before moving to Tewksbury in 1993. Since her move to Tewksbury, Joska had been a frequent visitor to the Tewksbury Senior Center.

While raising her family, she also worked in the data department of Prudential Insurance in Boston and later as a store clerk at T.J. Maxx in Saugus.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Ronald Loth of Westford, Monica Teel and her husband Peter of Tewksbury, and Inge Miller and her husband Jeffrey of NY; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Olga (Simon) Quentin of the Netherlands; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her sister, Irma Simon, and brother, Rudy Simon.

Arrangements

Following Covid-19 guidelines, visiting hours are Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road will be appreciated. For e-condolences see: www.legacy.com visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Joska P. Loth

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved