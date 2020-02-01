Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite d'Youville
1340 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Joyce Ann (Bourque) Loughran

Joyce Ann (Bourque) Loughran Obituary
Loving Mother, Grammy,

Sister and Friend

Joyce A. (Bourque) (Kempton) Loughran, 77, of Robinson, TX, former long time resident of Dracut, passed away Tuesday, January 28th, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Brendan Loughran.

Joyce was born in East Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Alfred Bourque and Simone (Lethiecq) Brunelle. She earned her Bachelor of Science, majoring in Clinical Laboratory Sciences at the University of Lowell. She was employed as a Blood Bank Manager, for Saints Memorial Medical Center, for 46 years, prior to her retirement. She was also an Adjunct Clinical Instructor of Immunohematology at ULowell and she belonged to the American and Massachusetts Association of Blood Banks.

Joyce loved spending time with her family, watching the Patriots and Tiger, listening to Blake, and all kinds of needlework, including sewing, embroidery and crocheting. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children, Cheryl and William Kellmer of Robinson, TX, Thomas and Iris Kempton of Robinson, TX, Robin and Roger Fournier of Pepperell, MA and Scott and Joy Kempton of Pelham, NH, her 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings: Lois and Michael Emond of Hooksett, NH; Gail Rudy of Dracut; Norman Brunelle of Dracut; Eric and Catherine Brunelle of Whitman, MA; Michelle and Joseph Cooper of Dracut; her Aunt, Fleur Ange Gelinas of Lowell; and her Uncle, Robert Lethiecq of Punta Gorda, FL. Joyce was also the sister of the late Dorothy Corey.

Loughran

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, February 3rd, from 8:30AM until 9:30AM at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Her funeral mass will immediately follow at 10AM at St. Marguerite d'Youville, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Her burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joyce's honor to: 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit http://www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
