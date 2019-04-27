|
of Dracut; 67 Joyce C. (DiRocco) Brace, 67 of Dracut, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born on August 31, 1951 in Lowell, MA, she was a daughter of the late Donato J. and the late Josephine (Schiripo) DiRocco. She attended Dracut High School graduating with the class of 1969. Joyce was a civil service government employee for many years working in various places around the world including secretary to an Army senior commanding officer. She also worked for Lowell General Hospital and Saro Chiropractic. However, to Joyce, her most important job was caring for her son Justin, who has ALS, in her home. Justin's care was always her top priority no matter what.
Joyce was always involved in Dracut sports with her sons, especially hockey. She was there for every game and practice cheering them on for many years. She always enjoyed being a Cub Scout den mother and team mother in several sports.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Justin and Timothy Brace of Dracut, a sister and brother-in-law, Judith and John Dyer, a brother, Donato DiRocco and his girlfriend Linda Runyon, all of Dracut, a nephew, Marc DiRocco of Lawrence, a grandnephew, Joey DiRocco of Dunstable, who she adored and spoiled. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Special appreciation to her cousins Gail Vachon and Dale Rowe, her dedicated caregivers, for their unending support and love. Brace Friends may call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Her funeral will be held at the Funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by interment in Oakland Cemetery in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Brace ALS Fund, c/o Gail Vachon, 31 Alfred Drive, Dracut, MA 01826.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 27, 2019