Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Joyce C. (DiRocco) Brace

Joyce C. (DiRocco) Brace Obituary
Joyce C. (DiRocco) Brace
of Dracut

Joyce C. (DiRocco) Brace, 67 of Dracut. Friends may call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Her funeral will be held at the Funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by interment in Oakland Cemetery in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Brace ALS Fund, c/o Gail Vachon, 31 Alfred Drive, Dracut, MA 01826. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
