Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Sister, Aunt
Joyce G. (Stuart) Gallant, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died at home on August 1, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by family, aged 66 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Gallant Sr.
Born in Lowell, April 30, 1953, a daughter of the late Walter W. and Barbara J. (Baldwin) Stuart. She received her early education in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1971.
Joyce and Robert married on June 4, 1977, settled in Dracut for a short time, then returned to Lowell to raise their growing family. She enjoyed a successful career in retail, first with K-Mart, and later, as an Assistant Manager with T.J. Maxx Company, before illness forced her retirement.
In her younger years, Joyce never missed her children's sporting events, always on the sidelines cheering them on. Summer was her favorite time of year. Family and friends were often invited to gather poolside for hours of swimming and lawn games, followed by a fabulous cookout feast. A fantastic baker, Joyce's peanut butter brownies and banana fritters were second to none. She also enjoyed weekend trips to Hampton Beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Crystal G. McCormick and her husband Jeff of Lowell, two sons, Christopher S. Gallant of Tarboro, NC, and Robert L. Gallant, Jr. of Lowell, five grandchildren, Walter, Bobby, Emma, J.J., and Leilei, two brothers, Kenneth Stuart and his wife Barbara of Lowell, and Kevin Stuart and his wife Janice of Tewksbury, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at the Lowell Cemetery on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. In honor of Joyce's best friend Mary Jo, the family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mrs. Gallant's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019