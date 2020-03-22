|
Joyce K. Groblewski
formerly of Dracut, MA
The death of Joyce K. Groblewski of Beechwood occurred on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the River View Manor, Bath NB. Born April 3, 1935 in Perth she was the daughter of the late Archibald Woodard and Dorothy Lillian Good.
She spent her childhood years growing up with her grandmother Minnie Woodard, grandfather Nathaniel Woodard and Verna Canavan. She was also predeceased by her husband Daniel Groblewski. Joyce is survived by her 2 children Jarrard Groblewski, Gail Beardsley and husband John Beardsley. She had 2 grandchildren who she adored Daniel and Katelyn Hollenbeck.
Joyce lived in Anchorage, Alaska then moved to Dracut, Massachusetts where she lived most of her life. She retired to her homeland in the year 2000. She worked as an administrated assistance for the Lowell Office Supply company for many years. She owed her own second hand thrift store in Lowell, MA. and was an avid tag sale enthusiast. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at a later date from the Beechwood Baptist Church. The interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Donations made to the Beechwood Baptist Church would be appreciated. www.gibersonfuneraldirectors.ca (506) 392-1115.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020