Loving Wife, Daughter and Mother
Lowell
Joyce M. (O'Brien) Boisvert, age 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. For 44 years, she was the beloved wife of Raymond "Buddy" Boisvert.
She was born in Lowell on Feb. 10, 1955, the daughter of Eileen M. (Armstrong) O'Brien of Lowell and the late Charles W. O'Brien. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Lowell and received her education through Lowell Schools. She graduated from Lowell High School and went on to further her education at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.
Prior to her illness, she was the Executive Secretary at the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital where she worked for 25 years. Joyce was very dedicated and loved her job and would often visit patients to offer them comfort and support. She also volunteered much of her time to TeamWalk for CancerCare. Upon her illness, she was devastated knowing that she had to leave her co-workers, whom she considered her second family.
Joyce was a dedicated wife, daughter and mother who always put others above herself. She was very social, outgoing and had "the gift for gab". She was loved by all who knew her. She also enjoyed scrap booking and vacationing in Punta Cana.
Besides her husband, Buddy and her mother, Eileen, she is survived by her daughter, Kristina Boisvert and her fiance, Jay Huertas of Lowell and his children, Dominic and Gianna Huertas who referred to Joyce at "Mama J". She also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. A special thank you to her dear friend, Dr. Richard Deamicis for his support over the years.
Arrangements
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joyce's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 8pm. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell General Hospital TeamWalk for CancerCare, 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 or to Tufts Medical Center, Heart Failure Program, 800 Washington St. Box 231, Boston, MA 02111. To share your thoughts and memories of Joyce, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020