Loving Mother, Grandy,
Sister, Aunt and Friend
LOWELL
Joyce M. (Kelleher) Glavin, age 67, died Wednesday at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones- family and friends.
She was born in Lowell, December 8, 1951, a daughter of the late John W. and Mary (Mangan) Kelleher. She grew up in Lowell before moving to Billerica where she raised her children. She then returned to Lowell to enjoy her retirement on the Merrimack River.
Mrs. Glavin was an Executive Secretary at Hanscom Air Force Base for more than 30 years. She frequented Wells Beach in Maine, North Conway in New Hampshire, Webster Lake in Massachusetts and Jupiter, Florida. Mrs. Glavin enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends and was always hunting for her next bargain at thrift stores and consignment shops throughout New England and Florida.
She is survived by one son, Sean Glavin and his wife Melissa of Billerica; one daughter, Stephanie Glavin of Jupiter, FL; their father, John Glavin Jr. of Billerica; one brother Thomas Kelleher and his wife Marie of Portsmouth, NH; mother-in-law Betty Glavin of Billerica; sisters-in-law Kathleen Jewell-Kelleher of Webster; Joanne Dowling-Kelleher of Lowell; Barbara (Glavin) Abelli and her husband Richard of Billerica; brothers-in-law Kevin Glavin and partner Sandra Sullivan of Billerica; Brian Glavin and wife Cathy of Billerica; Richard Glavin and wife Jeanne of Nashua, NH; Robert Glavin of Ipswich; Joseph Higgins Jr. of Billerica as well her beloved granddaughter Lacey. She was also the sister of the late Jack, James and Jeffrey Kelleher; daughter-in-law of the late John T. Glavin Sr.; sister-in-law of the late Kathi Glavin-Higgins and Lorna Glavin. She also is survived by many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest friends, Laurel Kapala, Linda Meuse and Donna O'Keefe.
GLAVIN
Of Lowell, formerly of Billerica, June 13. Joyce M. (Kelleher) Glavin. A Celebration of Life will be held at Longmeadow Golf Club in Lowell on July 7th from 1PM to 5PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kathi Glavin-Higgins Scholarship Fund, Enterprise Bank, 223 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01862, Attn. Carol Bertolucchi or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joyce Glavin to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019