Joyce R. Overoye
Chelmsford

Joyce R. (Reuell) Overoye, 78, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Overoye with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She was born in Cambridge, MA on August 25, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Scott) Reuell. Joyce was a graduate of Lexington Christian Academy, Class of 1960. She worked for many years as a secretary, retiring in 2000 from ENSR Consulting and Engineering in Westford. She enjoyed the beach, painting, crafting, baking and gardening. Joyce was a longtime member of Immanuel Church in Chelmsford, where for many years she also sang in the choir. In addition to her loving husband Ken, Joyce leaves behind two children; Greg Overoye of Chelmsford and Kirsten Overoye-Chan and her husband Joe of North Chelmsford, her six grandchildren; Amanda, Kayleigh, Jamie, Ryan, Kyra and Maya, her three great-grandchildren; Layla, Savannah and Jed, her sister Mary Jane Urquhart and her husband Ewen of Bedford, her three brother in laws; Arnold Overoye and his wife Ann of CA, Bruce Overoye and his wife Maureen of CA and Steven Overoye of CA. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held today from 5pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to Pine Street Inn (Development Office) 444 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118 www.pinestreetinn.org Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
2 entries
September 14, 2020
Ken and family, so very sorry! May God hold you up at this time.
Bernie Michaud
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
