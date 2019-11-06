|
Joyce Theresa Waterhouse of Westford, MA died peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to Richard "Dick" Waterhouse with whom she celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 12th.
Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter of the late William Agnatovech and Theresa (Frediani) Agnatovech. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1955.
Joyce was the office manager for her families business, Dick Waterhouse Painting of Westford, MA.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Lowell, MA.
She enjoyed her summer home at Lake Winnipesaukee and spending time with her family especially with her sister, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband she is survived by her daughters, Donna and her husband Arthur Young of Groton, MA, Linda Waterhouse Medley and her husband Randy Medley of Westford, MA; sons, Richard and his wife Kathleen Waterhouse of Westford, Scott and his wife Renee Waterhouse of Westford; brothers, William and his wife Katherine Agnatovech of Lowell, Steve and his wife Sandra Agnatovech of Tewksbury; sister, Barbara Keenan of Westford; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce Theresa Waterhouse of Westford, died November 2, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Aldrich Cemetery, Moultonborough, NH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Cancer Center at MGH, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 6, 2019