Joyce Theresa Waterhouse
of Westford
Joyce Theresa Waterhouse of Westford, died November 2, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Aldrich Cemetery, Moultonborough, NH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Cancer Center at MGH, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019