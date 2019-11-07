Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Joyce Theresa Waterhouse

Joyce Theresa Waterhouse Obituary
Joyce Theresa Waterhouse
of Westford

Joyce Theresa Waterhouse of Westford, died November 2, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Aldrich Cemetery, Moultonborough, NH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Cancer Center at MGH, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
