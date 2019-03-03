Judite L. Silva

LOWELL - Judite L. (Bettencourt) Silva, 90, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Marcelino S. Silva who died in 2004 after Fifty Seven years of marriage.



A daughter of the late Joseph S. and the late Carlota E. (Espinola) Bettencourt, she was born on March 23, 1928, in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal, and was educated in that area. In 1966, she came to the United States with her family, making her home in Lowell.



Judite loved her family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her sisters at the Senior Center. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church.



She is survived by her children, Fernanda Silva of Hudson, NH, Maria and John Dery of Lowell, Fernando and Carol Silva of Aberdeen, MD, and Roy Silva of Hudson, NH; her grandchildren, Kristyn and Rhawn Kaupas of Reading, Jessica and Rob DeProfio of N. Chelmsford, Robert Cody of Lowell, Christopher and Francine Silva of Aberdeen, MD, Jonathan Silva of Aberdeen, MD, Michael Silva of Hudson, NH, Ashley Silva of Hudson, NH, and Devin and Crystal Carter of St. Augustine, FL; and her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Gianna DeProfio, Katherine Kaupas, and Kyla and Madison Carter. She is also survived by her sisters, Georgina and Manuel Tomas of Lowell, Glorinda Bettencourt of Peabody, and Alvarina Braga of Lowell; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.



She was also the mother of the late Maria Carter; mother-in-law of the late John Carter; great-grandmother of the late Ryan John Kaupas; and sister of the late Manuel Jose Bettencourt and the late Conceicao Bettencourt.



SILVA - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 PM, ON MONDAY. ON TUESDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. MEMORIALS MAY BE MADE IN HER NAME TO: , 309 WAVERLEY OAKS RD., WALTHAM, MA 02452.